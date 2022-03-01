Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target Increased to 585.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 530.00 to 585.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,646. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

