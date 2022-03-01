Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the second quarter worth $195,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Novus Capital Co. II by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 409,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXU remained flat at $$11.55 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

