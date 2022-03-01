NULS Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 3% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market cap of $40.92 million and $24.28 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.