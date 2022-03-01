NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

