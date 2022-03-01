Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. 130,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,853. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $10,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 212,255 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.