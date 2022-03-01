Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:JMM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

