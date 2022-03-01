Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:JMM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
