O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 1,676.5% in February

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 1,676.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OIIIF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.
O3 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
