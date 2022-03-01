O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Up 1,676.5% in February

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 1,676.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OIIIF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. O3 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kan properties, the ÃlÃ©nore Opinaca property located in Northern QuÃ©bec, Launay property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of QuÃ©bec, the Marban project located in QuÃ©bec, and the Siscoe East project located in QuÃ©bec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.