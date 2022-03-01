Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.01

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $18.55. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 45,971 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. Cowen cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,723 shares of company stock worth $3,354,756. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

