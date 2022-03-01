Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY – Get Rating) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 3,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

