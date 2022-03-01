OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $148.50

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $148.50 and last traded at $148.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.86.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.