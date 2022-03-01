OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Shares of OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OERLF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OC Oerlikon in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

