Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) PT Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,413.64 ($32.38).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,345.50 ($18.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,255 ($30.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a PE ratio of -44.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,470.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,675.85.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,351.54). Insiders purchased 786 shares of company stock worth $1,040,254 in the last 90 days.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

