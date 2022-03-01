Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,800 at Berenberg Bank

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,990 ($26.70) to GBX 1,800 ($24.15) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,650 ($22.14) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,725.00.

Ocado Group stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

