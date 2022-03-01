Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 50007049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.
OXY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.24.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.56%.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
