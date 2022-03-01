Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:OBCI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 3,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.