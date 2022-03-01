Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 294.27% from the company’s previous close.

OCUL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $427.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 247,042 shares of company stock worth $1,434,308 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 277,222 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

