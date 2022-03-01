Oddz (ODDZ) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $673,661.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

