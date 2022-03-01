ODUWA (OWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $159,320.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $159,320.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,031.19 or 0.99936281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00070031 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020636 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00016406 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00273444 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

