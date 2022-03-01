Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.49, but opened at 5.36. Offerpad shares last traded at 5.35, with a volume of 4,797 shares changing hands.

OPAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Offerpad by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.