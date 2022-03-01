OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.01 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $240,222.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003643 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance



