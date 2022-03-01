Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.87

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 302661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14.
Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
