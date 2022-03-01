Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLPX opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

OLPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

