Olaplex (OLPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OLPX opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
