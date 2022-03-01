Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,184 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

ONB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ONB opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

