Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.81

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.81 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 4.42 ($0.06). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,386,764 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.81.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

About Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.