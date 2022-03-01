Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Down 10.4%

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 5,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

