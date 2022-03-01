OMG Network Price Hits $4.22 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. OMG Network has a market cap of $591.95 million and approximately $158.88 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00009728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00223178 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.