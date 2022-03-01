Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $144.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00005938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00254409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001577 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,323 coins and its circulating supply is 563,007 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.