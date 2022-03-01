OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. 8,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,099. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.88. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

