Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$118.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, boosted their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Onex stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 20.00 and a current ratio of 20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

