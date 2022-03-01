Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$118.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONEXF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Onex from C$132.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEXF opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Onex has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $79.83.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.