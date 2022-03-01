Ontrak (OTRK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Ontrak to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ontrak by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ontrak by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.