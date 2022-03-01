Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.20

Shares of Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.20 ($0.16), with a volume of 3161628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.46.

Get Open Orphan alerts:

About Open Orphan (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

See Also

