OpenOcean Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $15.69 million and $3.54 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00042828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.91 or 0.06635553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,186.81 or 0.99936235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

