OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,535,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 372,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 63.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,452 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 96,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

