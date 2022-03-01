OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OPK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 96,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.86.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.
About OPKO Health (Get Rating)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
