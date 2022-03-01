Oppenheimer Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to “Outperform”

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.33.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.