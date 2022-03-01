Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.81

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 4696473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Analysts expect that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

