Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.
Origin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
