Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Origin Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Origin Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

