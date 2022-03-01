Origin Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29.75 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $122.80 million and approximately $29.75 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

