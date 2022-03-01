Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Purchases $102,049.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OEC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 1,712,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,289. The company has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
