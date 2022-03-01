Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Director Purchases $102,049.00 in Stock

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OEC stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. 1,712,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,289. The company has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.71. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter worth $1,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 75.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 55.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

