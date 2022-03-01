Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 282,891 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.91.
Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)
Read More
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.