OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Up 658.3% in February

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the second quarter worth $281,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,949,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,401. OTR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

