Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,631,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 213,500 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 753,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 136,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

