Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.
About Ovid Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
