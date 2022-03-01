Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.06 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $29.06 million and approximately $109,602.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,059.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.13 or 0.06659516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00255609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.34 or 0.00736145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00067826 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00405008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00196167 BTC.

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,325,326 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

