Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,252.18

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.18 ($16.80) and traded as low as GBX 690.99 ($9.27). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 748 ($10.04), with a volume of 209,385 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,450 ($19.46) to GBX 1,340 ($17.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,634 ($21.92).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 949.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.18. The firm has a market cap of £644.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

