Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $137,391.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $137,391.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40.

PCRX traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $67.67. 1,016,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 102,102 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.