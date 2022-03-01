PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $935.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PAE has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in PAE by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,386,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 772,978 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PAE by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,239,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,805 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

