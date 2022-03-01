PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.14. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,529. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

