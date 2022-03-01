Pakcoin Trading 105.4% Higher This Week (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Pakcoin has a market cap of $397,252.72 and approximately $8.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 105.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pakcoin

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Pakcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

