Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 119,941 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $20.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
