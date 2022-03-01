Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 119,941 shares.The stock last traded at $22.34 and had previously closed at $20.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

