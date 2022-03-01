Parachute Hits Market Capitalization of $654,990.83 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $654,990.83 and approximately $182,571.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00023019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars.

